Comparison of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.28 N/A -4.50 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 359.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.