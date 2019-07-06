Comparison of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

We will be comparing the differences between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.71 N/A -4.50 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 13.92 N/A 0.21 151.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 292.16% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 32.77%. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.