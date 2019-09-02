Comparison of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 45.63 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.56 beta means Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 156.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 341.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 12.6% respectively. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.