Comparison of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.03 N/A -4.50 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.56. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 333.21% at a $24 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.