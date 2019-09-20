Comparison of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|24.09
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Power REIT
|7
|9.26
|N/A
|0.29
|30.96
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five Point Holdings LLC and Power REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|6.3%
|2.5%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Point Holdings LLC and Power REIT are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Power REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Five Point Holdings LLC is $12, with potential upside of 60.21%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Five Point Holdings LLC and Power REIT are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC was less bullish than Power REIT.
Summary
Power REIT beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.