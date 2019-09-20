Comparison of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 24.09 N/A -0.03 0.00 Power REIT 7 9.26 N/A 0.29 30.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five Point Holdings LLC and Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Point Holdings LLC and Power REIT are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Five Point Holdings LLC is $12, with potential upside of 60.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Point Holdings LLC and Power REIT are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC was less bullish than Power REIT.

Summary

Power REIT beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.