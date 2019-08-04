Comparison of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 23.04 N/A -0.03 0.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.04 N/A 0.31 55.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Five Point Holdings LLC is $10, with potential upside of 36.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares and 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. 0.1% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC has weaker performance than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.