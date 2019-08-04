Comparison of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|23.04
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|16
|6.04
|N/A
|0.31
|55.33
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|1.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Five Point Holdings LLC is $10, with potential upside of 36.43%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares and 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. 0.1% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
|Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|2.05%
|4.64%
|13.55%
|12.79%
|20.41%
For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC has weaker performance than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
