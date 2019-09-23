Comparison of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)

We are contrasting Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 93 11.84 N/A 2.47 42.68 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.43 N/A -0.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Performant Financial Corporation has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Performant Financial Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Performant Financial Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$116.25 is Fiserv Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 11.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fiserv Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.12% and 62.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. had bullish trend while Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.