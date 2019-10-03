Comparison of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

This is a contrast between Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 1.59 5.62 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.