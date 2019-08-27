Comparison of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.81 N/A 1.59 5.62 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.54 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 28.27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has 4.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.