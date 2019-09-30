Comparison of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Since Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 1.59 5.62 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87

Table 1 demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 322,093,837.54% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Ratings

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, which is potential 22.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 13 of the 12 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.