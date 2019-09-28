Comparison of FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 98 1.96 41.86M 3.56 28.29 Golden Bull Limited 1 0.00 3.49M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FirstCash Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has FirstCash Inc. and Golden Bull Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 42,906,929.07% 11.6% 7.2% Golden Bull Limited 618,246,235.61% -27.8% -25.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FirstCash Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Golden Bull Limited is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Golden Bull Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FirstCash Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. FirstCash Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Golden Bull Limited has 75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.