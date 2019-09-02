Comparison of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.