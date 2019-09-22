Comparison of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.96 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.