Comparison of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This is a contrast between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.15
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 9.68%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 55.29%. Insiders owned roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
