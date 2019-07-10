Comparison of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This is a contrast between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.15 N/A 2.27 9.78

Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 9.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 55.29%. Insiders owned roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.