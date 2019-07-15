Comparison of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.