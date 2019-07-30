Comparison of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.95 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 81.9% respectively. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.