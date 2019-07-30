Comparison of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|36.95
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 81.9% respectively. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
