Comparison of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

We are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.