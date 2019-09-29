Comparison of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

We are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
