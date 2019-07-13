Comparison of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Since First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.79 N/A 0.63 21.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 16.12% respectively. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.