Comparison of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

We are comparing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|27.51
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 17.51%. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
