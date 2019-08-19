Comparison of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

We are comparing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.51 N/A 0.86 25.28 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 17.51%. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.