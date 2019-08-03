Comparison of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|39.91
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.09
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.57%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 12.03% respectively. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
