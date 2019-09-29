Comparison of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28 Eaton Vance Corp. 43 24.85 103.77M 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 241,775,396.09% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a 1.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 11 of the 12 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.