Comparison of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ashford Inc. 45 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44

In table 1 we can see First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Ashford Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares and 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 11.55% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.