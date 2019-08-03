Comparison of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.18 N/A 0.76 21.17 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.65 N/A 0.81 20.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MSB Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Northwest Bancorp’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than MSB Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Northwest Bancorp and MSB Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.49 beta means First Northwest Bancorp’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. MSB Financial Corp.’s 0.34 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Northwest Bancorp and MSB Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 21.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are MSB Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp has 8.36% stronger performance while MSB Financial Corp. has -8.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MSB Financial Corp. beats First Northwest Bancorp.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.