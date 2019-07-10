Comparison of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.52 N/A 1.54 13.03 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.56 N/A 0.30 56.63

Demonstrates First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TFS Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TFS Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TFS Financial Corporation has a 0.21 beta which is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 93%. 0.8% are First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TFS Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -4.15% -4.51% -11.14% -13.29% -19.79% 1.46% TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than TFS Financial Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Midwest Bancorp Inc. beats TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.