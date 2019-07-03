Comparison of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.61 N/A 1.54 13.03 Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.81 N/A 2.60 12.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation. Mercantile Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares and 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Mercantile Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -4.15% -4.51% -11.14% -13.29% -19.79% 1.46% Mercantile Bank Corporation -1.25% -1.81% -3.01% 5% -3.36% 17.27%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Summary

Mercantile Bank Corporation beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.