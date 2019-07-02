Comparison of First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Both First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.73 N/A 2.67 12.81 Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.43 N/A 0.83 12.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Macatawa Bank Corporation. Macatawa Bank Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 1.1% Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

First Mid Bancshares Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.43 beta. Competitively, Macatawa Bank Corporation is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.3% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares and 31.8% of Macatawa Bank Corporation shares. 1.9% are First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Macatawa Bank Corporation has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Mid Bancshares Inc. -2.86% 3.51% -1.44% -7.58% -8% 7.3% Macatawa Bank Corporation -2.15% -0.38% 1.75% -2.24% -4.73% 8.84%

For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Mid Bancshares Inc. beats Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.