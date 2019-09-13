Comparison of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Both First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) and Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) compete on a level playing field in the Silver industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|8
|5.70
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Americas Silver Corporation
|2
|3.68
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates First Majestic Silver Corp. and Americas Silver Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides First Majestic Silver Corp. and Americas Silver Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Americas Silver Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. and Americas Silver Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|Americas Silver Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
First Majestic Silver Corp. has an average target price of $8.5, and a -8.70% downside potential.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|-8.19%
|26.44%
|57.79%
|57.26%
|44.92%
|59.93%
|Americas Silver Corporation
|-4.5%
|23.77%
|57.71%
|57.71%
|4.15%
|67.27%
For the past year First Majestic Silver Corp. was less bullish than Americas Silver Corporation.
Summary
First Majestic Silver Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Americas Silver Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.