Comparison of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Both First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) and Americas Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) compete on a level playing field in the Silver industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
First Majestic Silver Corp. 8 5.70 N/A -1.03 0.00
Americas Silver Corporation 2 3.68 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Majestic Silver Corp. and Americas Silver Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Majestic Silver Corp. and Americas Silver Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
First Majestic Silver Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
Americas Silver Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. and Americas Silver Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score
First Majestic Silver Corp. 0 2 1 2.33
Americas Silver Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. has an average target price of $8.5, and a -8.70% downside potential.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
First Majestic Silver Corp. -8.19% 26.44% 57.79% 57.26% 44.92% 59.93%
Americas Silver Corporation -4.5% 23.77% 57.71% 57.71% 4.15% 67.27%

For the past year First Majestic Silver Corp. was less bullish than Americas Silver Corporation.

Summary

First Majestic Silver Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Americas Silver Corporation.

