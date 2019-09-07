Comparison of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Internet Bancorp
|21
|2.94
|N/A
|2.12
|9.94
|First Financial Bancorp.
|24
|3.93
|N/A
|2.07
|12.30
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Internet Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Internet Bancorp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Internet Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Financial Bancorp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Internet Bancorp
|0.00%
|7.6%
|0.6%
|First Financial Bancorp.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
First Internet Bancorp has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Financial Bancorp. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered First Internet Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Internet Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|First Financial Bancorp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, First Financial Bancorp.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 24.52%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 71.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares and 77% of First Financial Bancorp. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are First Financial Bancorp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Internet Bancorp
|-1.13%
|0.05%
|-4.31%
|6.57%
|-32.76%
|3.13%
|First Financial Bancorp.
|1.31%
|4.9%
|2.95%
|-2.67%
|-15.87%
|7.46%
For the past year First Internet Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than First Financial Bancorp.
Summary
First Financial Bancorp. beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors.
