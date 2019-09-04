Comparison of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) and QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Since First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) and QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) are part of the REIT – Industrial industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 36 11.42 N/A 1.15 33.30 QTS Realty Trust Inc. 45 6.03 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 10% 5.2% QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of QTS Realty Trust Inc. is $47, which is potential -5.26% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.66% 3.86% 7.88% 16.86% 19.46% 32.33% QTS Realty Trust Inc. 1.92% 1.54% 4.59% 10.69% 10.56% 24.91%

For the past year First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats QTS Realty Trust Inc.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.