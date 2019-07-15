Comparison of First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.45 N/A 0.95 17.08 Zions Bancorporation National Association 47 3.02 N/A 4.04 11.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Financial Northwest Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association. Zions Bancorporation National Association seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Northwest Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Financial Northwest Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation National Association, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. In other hand, Zions Bancorporation National Association has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Financial Northwest Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s potential upside is 7.81% and its consensus price target is $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.1% of First Financial Northwest Inc. shares and 96.55% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares. First Financial Northwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24% Zions Bancorporation National Association -6.35% -5.29% -8.92% -10.03% -21.66% 10.78%

For the past year First Financial Northwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association beats First Financial Northwest Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.