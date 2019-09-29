Comparison of First Financial Corporation (THFF) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation 42 0.00 11.88M 3.64 11.94 Independent Bank Corporation 20 1.43 21.78M 1.65 13.20

Table 1 highlights First Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Independent Bank Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Independent Bank Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation 28,272,251.31% 10.6% 1.6% Independent Bank Corporation 107,027,027.03% 11.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Corporation has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Independent Bank Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 76.6%. First Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Corporation 1.64% 7.66% 6.09% 4.75% -13.87% 8.12% Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43%

For the past year First Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Independent Bank Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Independent Bank Corporation beats First Financial Corporation.