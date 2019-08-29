Comparison of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. 30 10.74 N/A 1.16 28.21 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 57 3.97 N/A 5.29 11.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Financial Bankshares Inc. and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Financial Bankshares Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 1.9% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Financial Bankshares Inc. and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.4% and 45.7%. 1.7% are First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bankshares Inc. 1.14% 7.77% 7.61% 7.62% 15.72% 13.54% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 1.04% -0.86% 3.74% 15.05% 3.08% 32.12%

For the past year First Financial Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than Great Southern Bancorp Inc.