Comparison of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

We are contrasting First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. 25 4.05 N/A 2.07 12.30 SB Financial Group Inc. 18 2.08 N/A 1.25 13.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Financial Bancorp. and SB Financial Group Inc. SB Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Bancorp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Financial Bancorp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First Financial Bancorp. and SB Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SB Financial Group Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

First Financial Bancorp. and SB Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50 SB Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a 23.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of SB Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of First Financial Bancorp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67%

For the past year First Financial Bancorp. has stronger performance than SB Financial Group Inc.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats SB Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.