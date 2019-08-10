Comparison of First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.63 N/A 2.26 12.71 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.89 N/A 2.05 13.55

Demonstrates First Defiance Financial Corp. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Greene County Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Defiance Financial Corp. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

First Defiance Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. In other hand, Greene County Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Defiance Financial Corp. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 4.9%. 2.1% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp. has 17.18% stronger performance while Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -10.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors First Defiance Financial Corp.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.