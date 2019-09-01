Comparison of First Data Corporation (FDC) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

This is a contrast between First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 TransUnion 71 6.31 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Data Corporation and TransUnion. TransUnion appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Data Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First Data Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than TransUnion.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

First Data Corporation has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. TransUnion’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of First Data Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, TransUnion has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for First Data Corporation and TransUnion can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

First Data Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential downside is -17.96%. TransUnion on the other hand boasts of a $84.33 average target price and a 0.81% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TransUnion appears more favorable than First Data Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Data Corporation and TransUnion has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 0%. 2.4% are First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than TransUnion

Summary

TransUnion beats on 11 of the 12 factors First Data Corporation.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.