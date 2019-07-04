Comparison of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

This is a contrast between First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 423 3.19 N/A 33.53 13.24 The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.82 N/A 1.60 6.08

Table 1 demonstrates First Citizens BancShares Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Citizens BancShares Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2% The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Bancorp Inc. has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.6% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. -2% 3.08% 4.41% 0.53% 0.87% 17.69% The Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 14.24% 12.78% -7.7% -11.32% 21.98%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. was less bullish than The Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats The Bancorp Inc.