Comparison of First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Both First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 53 5.70 N/A 3.01 18.87 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 17 5.55 N/A 1.05 17.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Capital Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. Prudential Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Capital Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

First Capital Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Prudential Bancorp Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Capital Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 40.2% respectively. First Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59%

For the past year First Capital Inc. was more bullish than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats Prudential Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.