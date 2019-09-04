Comparison of First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 52 5.60 N/A 3.01 18.87 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.08 N/A 0.83 16.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Capital Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. First Capital Inc. is currently more expensive than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Capital Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

First Capital Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.18. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.46 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Capital Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 31.1%. About 3.2% of First Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2%

For the past year First Capital Inc. has 33.59% stronger performance while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.