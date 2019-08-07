Comparison of First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 51 5.61 N/A 3.01 18.87 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.66 N/A 2.63 11.64

Table 1 highlights First Capital Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Capital Inc. is presently more expensive than Enterprise Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

First Capital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of First Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01%

For the past year First Capital Inc. has 33.59% stronger performance while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors First Capital Inc. beats Enterprise Bancorp Inc.