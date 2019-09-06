Comparison of First Bank (FRBA) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.49 N/A 0.88 12.96 Signature Bank 125 4.93 N/A 9.23 13.80

In table 1 we can see First Bank and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Bank’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Signature Bank’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

First Bank and Signature Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

Signature Bank on the other hand boasts of a $139 consensus price target and a 18.33% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.8% of First Bank shares and 95.9% of Signature Bank shares. About 5.6% of First Bank’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Signature Bank has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while Signature Bank has 23.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Signature Bank beats on 11 of the 10 factors First Bank.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.