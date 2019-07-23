Comparison of First Bank (FRBA) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.77 N/A 0.95 11.89 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.88 N/A 1.37 16.65

Table 1 highlights First Bank and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Bank is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 7.6% 0.9% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.33 shows that First Bank is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Capital City Bank Group Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.5% of First Bank shares and 40.6% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares. 2.4% are First Bank’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.5% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -0.27% -1.23% 0.45% -4.42% -20.49% -7.18% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1.3% -2.06% -8.58% -8.21% -1.04% -1.77%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. has weaker performance than First Bank

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors First Bank.