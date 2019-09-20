Comparison of First Bancorp (FBNC) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp 36 3.92 N/A 3.09 11.95 City Holding Company 76 5.77 N/A 4.70 16.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Bancorp and City Holding Company. City Holding Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Bancorp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. First Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.5% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. City Holding Company’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Bancorp and City Holding Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 67.2%. Insiders held 2.3% of First Bancorp shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of City Holding Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year First Bancorp has weaker performance than City Holding Company

Summary

City Holding Company beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 8 factors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.