Comparison of First Bancorp (FBNC) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

This is a contrast between First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp 36 4.02 N/A 3.06 12.03 Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 8 3.63 N/A 0.46 18.20

Table 1 highlights First Bancorp and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Bancorp and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 0.00% 10.8% 1.4% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that First Bancorp is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.43 beta which makes it 57.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Bancorp and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 24.9% respectively. 1.2% are First Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp -2.28% 1.94% -3.82% -3.44% -7.86% 12.65% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. -3.72% -4.28% -0.84% 1.22% -5.69% 9.23%

For the past year First Bancorp was more bullish than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.