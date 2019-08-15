Comparison of First Bancorp (FBNC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)

Since First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp 37 3.85 N/A 3.09 11.95 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.31 N/A 2.32 16.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Bancorp has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.5% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of First Bancorp shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71%

For the past year First Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.