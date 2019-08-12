Comparison of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 4.48 12.90 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.53 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First American Financial Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First American Financial Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

First American Financial Corporation has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Protective Insurance Corporation on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.55% for First American Financial Corporation with average target price of $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First American Financial Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 59.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.