Comparison of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 4.48 12.90 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.57 N/A 1.75 14.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First American Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that First American Financial Corporation is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, National General Holdings Corp. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

First American Financial Corporation’s average target price is $66, while its potential upside is 15.55%. Meanwhile, National General Holdings Corp.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 35.08%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, National General Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than First American Financial Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.