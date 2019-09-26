Comparison of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Both First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 55 1.16 N/A 4.48 12.90 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.91 N/A 0.70 19.09

Demonstrates First American Financial Corporation and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First American Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that First American Financial Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.92% for First American Financial Corporation with consensus price target of $70. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 20.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than First American Financial Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 69% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.