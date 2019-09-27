Comparison of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Both First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 58 4.41 108.65M 4.48 12.90 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.00 13.74M 0.30 46.17

In table 1 we can see First American Financial Corporation and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First American Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 186,331,675.53% 14% 4.8% Donegal Group Inc. 105,692,307.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and Donegal Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 18.68% at a $70 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.42% are Donegal Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors First American Financial Corporation beats Donegal Group Inc.