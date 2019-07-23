Comparison of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Both FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.74 N/A -1.27 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 21 117.34 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates FireEye Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FireEye Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

FireEye Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FireEye Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.67, while its potential upside is 40.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 0.49% respectively. 2.8% are FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has stronger performance than AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.