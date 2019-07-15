Comparison of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 870.83 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38

In table 1 we can see FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.29% 2.05% 3.67% 0% 0% 4.5% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.