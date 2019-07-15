Comparison of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|870.83
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|89.38
In table 1 we can see FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.29%
|2.05%
|3.67%
|0%
|0%
|4.5%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.19%
|0.79%
|2.53%
|0%
|0%
|2.85%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.